Tarak Mehta' star Deepti Sadhwani shines in thigh-high slit gold sequin gown at Cannes

Mumbai, May 18 The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) fame actress Deepti Sadhwani stunned the fans in a thigh-high slit off-shoulder gold sequin gown on day four at Cannes.

Deepti, who made her debut at the Cannes red carpet this year, attended the screening of the movie 'Oh Canada' on day four of the 77th edition of the prestigious film festival.

The diva, who has won the title of 'Miss North India' took to Instagram and shared a series of photos wearing a Nikhita Tandon ensemble. The gold sequin gown is embellished with embroidery and was completed in 222 hours.

The gown was paired with a matching plain long cape. Her makeup was also all glossy and golden -- brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, golden eyeshadow, and highlighted cheeks. She tied her hair in a top ponytail.

Deepti captioned the post: "Just enjoyed and smiled and shined today... My 3rd red carpet look at Cannes."

On the work front, she is also known for films 'Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati', 'Rock Band Party', along with some music videos.

