Tarang Director Kumar Shahani Dies At 83 In Kolkata

Veteran Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, best known for films such as Maya Darpan and Tarang, passed away on Saturday (February 24) morning in Kolkata at the age of 83. The filmmaker was an FTII Pune alumni. His film Maya Darpan, based on the short story by Hindi writer Nirmal Verma, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

