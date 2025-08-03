Taron Egerton willing to turn classic American musical "into a film", says "it would be amazing"

Washington DC [US], August 3 : Welsh actor Taron Egerton, who is known for starring in 'Testament of Youth', 'Rocketman', among others, opened up about his dream project.

"There's a musical I love," said the actor, adding, "I daren't tell you what it is, because I don't want to jinx it," shared Egerton, reported People.

'She Rides Shotgun' star further shared, "There's a classic American musical that I love that I would love to turn into a film. It's never been turned into a film, and I think it would be amazing."

Egerton wowed audiences in 2019 when he took on the formidable role of Elton John in musical biopic 'Rocketman', a high-energy performance that earned him a Golden Globe Award and a lasting bond with John himself, as per the outlet.

"I'm really, really, really hoping that I can achieve that," Egerton said of his dream movie musical. "It's very, very hard and the estate is super protective about it and rightly so."

He added, "If I manage it, you'll know about it and I think it would be incredible. But I will not jinx it by telling you what it is because I've been trying for some time," reported People.

Unlike his star-making performance in 2014's action-comedy 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', Egerton's latest work has seen him exploring a range of characters "that are a little harder-edged, a little darker," he said.

Egerton now stars opposite Ana Sophia Heger in the Nick Rowland-directed 'She Rides Shotgun', adapted from Jordan Harper's novel of the same name. It's one of several projects he's also worked on behind the camera as producer, including Black Bird, Tetris and Smoke, according to People.

