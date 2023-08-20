Tarun Tahiliani criticises 'Made in Heaven 2' for misrepresentation of his designs

Celebrity fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, in a series of Instagram stories, accused the makers of Made in Heaven 2 over the usage of his designs without giving him the due credit. In his stories, he pointed that his designs were falsely represented by a fictitious designer representing a fictitious label on the show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.As per the fashion designer, significant portions of the second episode of 'Made in Heaven 2' were styled using clothes provided by his studio in good faith.

“It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of 'Made in Heaven,' were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist,” he wrote.Tahiliani, who is famous for his exquisite bridal wear, said the makers should have engaged a costume designer if they wanted to represent a fictitious label on the show.“Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit." Let's hope the scenario does not repeat itself with other designers, who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future," he concluded. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around the lives of Tara Khanna (played by Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (played by Arjun Mathur), two best friends turned wedding planners who grapple with the challenges of organising opulent Indian weddings while also facing personal conflicts.