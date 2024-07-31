Tarun Tahiliani's 'Otherworldly' collection stuns at India Couture Week 2024

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Indian fashion desinger Tarun Tahiliani's 'Otherworldly' collection took center stage on the seventh day of India Couture Week 2024, held at The Ashok, Delhi.

The showcase, celebrated for its blend of regal elegance and modern comfort, captivated the audience with its homage to India's rich heritage of craftsmanship.

Tahiliani's collection, which combines traditional techniques with contemporary innovation, was a standout highlight of the event.

"Imagine being enveloped in a cocoonfeeling safe, cared for, and in complete harmony with your body and transcending into a new phase of self-confidence and awareness. To me, that is the world I aspire to create through our couture. 'Otherworldly' is a journey into a realm where comfort and ethereal beauty coexist seamlessly," Tahiliani explained.

Breaking away from the conventional view that couture equates to discomfort, Tahiliani's collection emphasizes the fusion of technology and tradition to create garments that feel like a second skin.

"We're committed to blending technology and tradition to create otherworldly, comfortable clothing that feels like a second skin. Beauty may be subjective, but comfort and fit are not," he added.

The collection featured a variety of silhouettes designed to offer both elegance and ease, including flowing lehengas, intricately draped sarees, and structured bodices.

Traditional crafts like Kashidakar, Mukaish, and Chikankari were reimagined with a contemporary touch, incorporating Swarovski crystals, aari embroidery, and zardozi.

Unique design elements such as monochromatic Pichwai, carpets, and blooms enhanced the collection's innovative approach, presenting a modern yet timeless sense of style.

Menswear pieces, including embroidered sherwanis, modern bandhgalas, and crisp kurtas, stood out with their sharp, tailored silhouettes and sophisticated color palette dominated by black.

The integration of traditional motifs with sheer fabrics and marble jaalis highlighted the collection's balance between heritage and modernity.

The ethereal ensembles were complemented by jewelry from Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang and Shree Jee Jaipur, footwear by Aquazzura, and makeup by MAC, with hairstyling by Aveda enhancing the overall look.

The soundtrack, curated by Jayant Arora, mixed soulful Indian voices with global influences, including tracks from 'Mughal-e-Azam' to Amy Winehouse, reflecting the multifaceted modern Indian identity.

In a historic move, Tahiliani's show was presented twice on the same day.

This decision, a first in fashion history, was made to accommodate the overwhelming demand from the audience that could not all be seated for the initial presentation at The Ashok, Delhi.

India Couture Week 2024, which commenced on July 24, continues to be a celebration of fashion excellence. The event will conclude on July 31 with Falguni Shane Peacock's grand finale presentation, capping off a week of remarkable fashion showcases.

