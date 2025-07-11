Taylor Kitsch to star in Peter Landesman's 'Eleven Days'

Washington DC [US], July 11 : Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch is set to play a Texas prison boss facing a hostage taking drama in 'Eleven Days', a new thriller directed by Peter Landesman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1974 and based on a real-life prison uprising, Kitsch will be seen playing the role of Jim Estelle, the head of the Texas Department of Corrections, attempting to end a hostage taking in the Huntsville Penitentiary led by heroin kingpin Federico Carrasco as part of an escape plan gone wrong.

Estelle has to lead negotiations with the hostage takers and their ruthless leader to end the tense siege drama. Lines between captor and captive, justice and survival, begin to blur as the siege spirals for eleven endless, terrifying days, a synopsis from the film's producers reads, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay is by Kevin Sheridan, with revisions by Landesman. Eleven Days is based on the book Eleven Days in Hell: The 1974 Carrasco Prison Siege at Huntsville, Texas, by William T. Harper. The film's production is scheduled to take place in Texas in September, with Vincent Newman and Vance Howard serving as producers.

Kitsch was recently seen in Netflix's American Primeval limited series and will also appear in the upcoming prequel series Dark Wolf, a spinoff of The Terminal List series in which Kitsch played the character Ben Edwards.

Landesman's film credits include Concussion, the 2015 football drama about player brain injuries that starred Will Smith, Parkland and Kill the Messenger, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

