Taylor Swift addresses Vienna tour cancellation due to terrorist attack threat, expresses gratitude to authorities

Washington [US], August 22 : Taylor Swift has publicly addressed the recent cancellation of her Eras Tour dates in Vienna, citing a planned terrorist attack as the reason behind the decision.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the global star conveyed her deep sense of fear and guilt following the cancellation of her shows in Austria's capital.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-8sKGYymIC/?img_index=1

Swift shared her emotions in a detailed Instagram carousel, expressing her devastation over having to cancel the highly anticipated Vienna performances.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating," she wrote.

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because, thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," she added in her Instagram post.

The singer commended the authorities for their vigilance, which she credits with preventing a potential tragedy.

Swift also praised the solidarity shown by her fans, who came together in support despite the disruption.

"I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she added.

With her focus now shifting to her final performances, Swift described channelling the energy from the cancelled Vienna shows into her concluding five concerts in London.

She emphasised her collaboration with British authorities and stadium staff to ensure the safety of the record-breaking Wembley Stadium shows.

"My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that," Swift wrote.

This emotional disclosure follows the arrest of three teenagers involved in the terror plot targeting her Vienna concerts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old, had reportedly planned to attack the large crowds outside the stadium with knives or homemade explosives.

Two other teenagers were arrested, and a 15-year-old was questioned and later released, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the wake of the cancellations, Swift's fans, known as Swifties, gathered on Corneliusgasse, a nearby street, to console each other and maintain the spirit of community typical of her concerts.

They exchanged friendship bracelets and took selfies, keeping the concert spirit alive despite the unfortunate turn of events, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor