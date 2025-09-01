Taylor Swift celebrates Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday in Nashville

Washington DC [US], September 1 : Taylor Swift is celebrating another year of friendship with Brittany Mahomes. Days after she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, the pop superstar was seen celebrating Brittany's 30th birthday while sitting outside at a restaurant in Nashville, E! News reported.

Brittany, who married Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in March 2022, shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, which included a luxurious ride on a private jet.

Lyndsay Bell, whose husband is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, also shared insight into their celebrations by posting a photo of the birthday girl standing at the top of the jet staircase, surrounded by orange and pink balloons, E! News reported.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce got engaged in August after two years of dating. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a carousel of photos on Tuesday (India time), featuring Swift's engagement ring from the ceremony.

The series of photos captured the moment Kelce got down on his knee in a rose garden, including a close-up shot of the diamond wedding ring in a gold bezel setting.

The 'Blank Space' singer appeared over the moon as she hugged and kissed her new fiance, and the pair even posed for photos in celebration of their milestone moment. While sharing the photos from the engagement ceremony, Taylor Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been a major topic of discussion since they first went public in October 2023.

According to the outlet, Kelce was the one who made the first move that sparked their relationship, and it started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Swift's 'Eras Tour' in July 2023.

Recently, singer Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated 12th studio album, titled 'The Life of a Showgirl, ' hours after posting a mysterious countdown on her website, as reported by Variety. In classic Swift form, the singer revealed the album title on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Height Show' on Tuesday (India Time).

The announcement comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his 'New Heights' podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason, reported Variety.

The album is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

