Taylor Swift denies involvement in 'It Ends With Us' amid legal battle

Washington [US], May 10 : Taylor Swift's team has responded to reports that she was subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

According to E! News, Swift's representatives claim that the singer had minimal involvement in the film 'It Ends With Us,' only permitting the use of her song 'My Tears Ricochet' for the soundtrack.

Swift's team released a statement denying any significant involvement in the film's production.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie," the statement read, adding, "She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," as quoted by E! News.

The statement also noted that Swift did not see the film until weeks after its public release due to her busy tour schedule.

Swift's team accused Baldoni's team of using her name to draw public interest.

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the statement read, as per E! News.

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni stems from allegations of sexual harassment made by Lively against her co-star and director Baldoni.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and civil extortion.

A trial has been set for March 2026.

