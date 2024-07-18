Taylor Swift drops 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' as next song from 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Washington [US], July 18 : Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has dropped the next song from the album 'The Tortured Poets Department', reported People.

Swift announced that 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' will be her next single from the album. This time, Swift also released an instrumental version.

"We're so depressed we act like it's #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart's birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor's declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!" the official Taylor Nation account wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms."

The announcement featured the cover art for the new releases, which depicted Swift, in a sparkling costume while she performed the song live, surrounded by admirers.

Swift is currently on the international run of her Eras Tour shows, making her next stop in Gelsenkirchen, Germany for three shows from July 17 through July 19. She will then perform shows across Germany, Poland, Austria and England before concluding the run on August 20. After that, the Eras Tour will head back to the United States and Canada from October 18 through December 8.

Swift startled the audience in London on June 23 by bringing her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, onstage during her "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" wardrobe change.

Swift recalled her spectacular two Milan gigs on July 15, where she coughed after swallowing a bug during the hidden songs part, introduced new clothes, and had a piano malfunction.

"WOW. MILAN," Swift began. "Those were truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever."

The Grammy winner continued, "The passion and generosity you showed us... it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We'll be back!," reported People.

