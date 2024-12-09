Taylor Swift expresses gratitude towards fans as she wraps up her Eras Tour, says "I want to thank every single one"

Washington [US], December 9 : It's the end of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. She concluded the tour at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver and expressed her gratitude towards her fans for making it an incredible journey, reported People.

"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date my beloved Eras Tour," she said in a video shared on X before launching into the final track "Karma."

While giving her final speech, she shared, "We have toured the entire world... we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life," per another video shared by a fan page on X.

"We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour," Swift added.

The singer recently performed the final three shows as part of her concert series in Vancouver.

During the show, she said "It means the world to me to have the honor of saying these words to you: Vancouver, welcome to the Eras Tour," according to fan footage shared online.

"Swift then teased fans, as she added jokingly, "This is a little known fact, not many people know this, it hasn't been talked about very much, but let me give you some information that you probably don't already know Vancouver is actually the very last city that we will play on the Eras Tour. Did you know that?," as per People

Swift wrapped up the Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, in the Canadian city on Sunday.

Taylor Swift continued to make her impact globally as she is among the most-streamed artists for the second year in a row, reported People.

She had more than 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish in the top five, as per streaming platform Spotify.

"Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April in the middle of her Eras Tour, was the most-streamed album of 2024. Following TTPD, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Eilish, Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, MANANA SERA BONITO by KAROL G and Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande made up the top five albums of 2024."

The 'Lavender Haze' singer has topped the most-streamed albums list three times, with 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Lover joining her most recent album.

Swift took to her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude towards her fans, "Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable," she wrote.

"What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of eras shows THANK YOU!"

This major achievement came after Swift was named both Amazon Music and Apple Music's top artist of 2024 while also having the top album on the respective platforms.

"Ahhhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!!! You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of The Year on @applemusic!!!" Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, "You guys snagged me that Top Streamed Artist spot too."

Days before, Swift also became Billboard's second greatest pop star of the 21st century. After Beyonce was named the greatest pop star of the 21st Century by Billboard, singer and songwriter topic/taylor-swift" Taylor Swift showed her support and happiness for the pop icon.

She also achieved another milestone as Swift received six nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards taking place on February 2.

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023. Throughout its run, she performed 152 shows in dozens of cities across five continents, reported People.

