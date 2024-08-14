Taylor Swift fans urged not to gather outside London Eras Tour venue without tickets

Washington [US], August 14 : Taylor Swift fans without tickets to her upcoming London Eras Tour shows are being asked not to gather outside Wembley Stadium, as per People.

The practice, known as 'Tay-Gating,' where fans who couldn't get tickets gather outside the venue to listen to her perform, has been popular among Swifties. However, this will not be allowed at Swift's next five concerts at Wembley, starting on Thursday, August 15.

A notice on the Wembley Stadium website reads, "Wembley Stadium is situated in a residential area. We kindly ask that only those with tickets or those visiting our merchandise megastore turn up to the stadium to avoid disruption to the local residents and businesses."

The statement also mentions that no one will be allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium.

"To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium."

This request comes after Swift's concerts in Munich last month, where around 50,000 fans gathered in the hills outside the Olympiastadion to listen to her perform.

Swift acknowledged these fans in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude for their enthusiasm and participation, even from a distance.

"The crowds of 74,000 people a night in the stadium were so passionate, and so generous to us. And I had no idea before I got to Munich that there's a huge park behind the stadium, but around 50,000 people came out and listened to the show from the hillside both nights," read her post.

The upcoming London shows are Swift's first return to the city since her three-night performance at Wembley in June. However, the venue has heightened security measures following the cancellation of Swift's Vienna concerts due to an alleged terror attack, according to People.

Authorities in Vienna arrested three men in connection with the planned attack, but the Metropolitan Police have assured fans that there's no indication of any threat to the London shows.

Wembley Stadium has stated that "everyone will be checked before entry," and no weapons of any kind are permitted. Swift's London concerts will feature supporting acts including Paramore, Griff, and Suki Waterhouse, running until August 20.

