Taylor Swift hugs Celine Dion backstage post Grammy win, shut down rift rumours

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : After Canadian singer Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2024 for her 2022 project 'Midnights', the 34-year-old pop diva celebrated by hugging the 55-year-old icon backstage, reported People.

Despite social media speculation that Swift ignored Dion when she accepted the coveted Album of the Year prize, the two appeared to be in great spirits backstage.

The two celebs were captured hugging each other backstage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the awards presentation. They looked elated to be linking up, as they were all smiles in the photo that they took together.

Dion dressed in a light pink gown, paired with a burnt orange coat, and the Swift in her white, corseted Schiaparelli dress, the two also had a slight twinning moment, as their looks both featured thigh-high cuts and gorgeous, wrapped fabric.

It was also a special moment for both musicians.

Taylor made history by winning the Grammy for Album of the Year four times, being the only artist to do so.

As she accepted the award, she said, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

"For me, the award is the work," the 14-time Grammy winner continued. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much,"

According to People, Dion, stepping out to present at the Grammys marked her first public appearance in months amid her ongoing health issues. She surprised and delighted the A-list crowd when she graced the stage at Crypto.com Arena to present the final award of the night, receiving a standing ovation.

"Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," said the Canadian star, who was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022. She also told the crowd to "never take for granted" the joy that music brings.

Swift's big night at the 66th annual Grammy Awards also included a win for best pop vocal album for Midnights. During her acceptance speech for her first win of the night, she also thrilled her devoted Swifties by announcing her 11th studio album is on the way. Titled The Tortured Poets Department, she revealed the forthcoming project will be available to stream on April 19, reported People.

