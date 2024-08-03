Taylor Swift impresses Warsaw fans with Polish phrases during Eras Tour

Los Angeles [US], August 3 : Taylor Swift delighted her fans in Warsaw this week by incorporating Polish phrases into her Eras Tour performance. The pop star, known for her engaging live shows, surprised the audience with greetings and expressions she learned for the occasion.

According to PEOPLE, during her second of three shows at Warsaw's PGE Narodowy on August 2, Swift charmed the crowd with a mix of Polish phrases. She greeted fans with "siema" and said "milo was poznac" ("nice to meet you"). Throughout the performance, she also used phrases like "warszawa, witajcie na Eras Tour" ("welcome to the Eras Tour"), "kocham was" ("I love you"), "dziekjie" ("thank you"), and "wszystko dobrze" ("everything's fine?"). These moments were quickly shared online, with fans expressing their excitement over Swift's efforts to connect with her Polish audience.

In addition to her linguistic efforts, Swift kept her setlist fresh and engaging. Before performing the song "August" from Folklore, she playfully asked the audience, "Hey, what month is it?" She also introduced two new mash-ups during her set. One combined "Red" and "Maroon" into a nearly five-minute piano rendition, while the other mixed "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" and "I Can See You."

Swift's Eras Tour has continued to draw enthusiastic crowds across Europe. Even fans who couldn't get tickets to her Munich shows watched from a nearby hill, and Swift expressed her gratitude for their support in an Instagram post.

Swift will continue her tour with a third performance in Warsaw on August 3, before heading to Vienna for three shows from August 8 to 10, as per PEOPLE.

