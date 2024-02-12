Taylor Swift kisses boyfriend Travis Kelce as Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024

Las Vegas [US], February 12 : Pop sensation Taylor Swift beamed with joy as her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The couple shared a kiss and a warm hug at the stadium after the Chief's big win.

"Oh my God," she said to him as she gave him a big hug and multiple kisses. "Unbelievable!" she added as she patted his back, as per Page Six.

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25 to 22 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift ran onto the field, where she was spotted hugging and kissing her boyfriend.

📹 | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the field together celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/KgovzjfVh6 — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@TSwiftLA) February 12, 2024

The singer donned a black corset and jeans with a custom '87' necklace. She flew to Vegas right as the game was starting and watched from a suite along with her friends Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey, reported Page Six.

She arrived at the game along with her mother Andrea Swift and father Scott Swift.

She was also in the suite with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, his brother, Jason.

The Grammy-winning pop sensation has been her boyfriend biggest supporter as she was seen cheering for Kelce during the Super Bowl 2024.

Several pictures and videos of the couple kissing and hugging on the field went viral on social media and fans showered praises.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy and their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

On the work front, Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is all set to begin its OTT journey.

The concert film will stream on OTT platform Disney+ and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions.

The newly expanded version of 'The Eras Tour' will hit Disney+ worldwide on March 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor