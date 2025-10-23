Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, David Byrne among 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

Washington DC [US], October 23 : Pop sensation Taylor Swift, hip-hop pioneer LL Cool J, and American rock band Talking Heads frontman David Byrne are among the nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class, reported Variety.

The list also features Kenny Loggins, Pink, Sarah McLachlan, and Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin, alongside rock icons Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, and Kiss members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

The performer-songwriter category highlights Richard Carpenter of the Carpenters, known for hits like "Top Of The World," "Yesterday Once More" and "Goodbye To Love," KC of KC and the Sunshine Band with five Hot 100 No.1 singles, and singer-guitarist Boz Scaggs, as per the outlet.

Non-performing songwriter nominees include disco legend Pete Bellotte, Swedish pop producer Andreas Carlsson, and Steve Kipner, whose credits range from Olivia Newton-John's "Physical" to Christina Aguilera's "Genie In A Bottle." Also on the list are Patrick Leonard, Vini Poncia, Martin Page, Kenny Nolan, and the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, known for penning classics such as Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It," according to Variety.

Country songwriters in the running include Jeffrey Steele, Bob McDill, Larry Weiss, and Don Williams, while R&B-influenced pop is represented by Tom Snow and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart. Longtime Mariah Carey collaborator Walter Afanasieff, behind hits like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," is also nominated once again.

Songwriters become eligible for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Voting members have until midnight Eastern on December 4 to submit ballots, selecting up to three nominees each from the songwriter and performing-songwriter categories.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame has inducted legends including Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E.M., Steely Dan, and Hillary Lindsey, among others, according to Variety.

