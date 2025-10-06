Taylor Swift opens up on her conversation with Ed Sheeran at BFF Selena Gomez's wedding

Washington DC [US], October 6 : Taylor Swift recently opened up about her friendship with Ed Sheeran during an appearance on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show to promote her latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' according to People.

Swift shared what she and Sheeran discussed while attending Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.

"I saw Sheeran last weekend, actually, at a wedding of one of our best friends," Swift said, referring to Gomez, as quoted by People.

"We were just talking about how much we love when he came out onstage with me at Wembley during the Eras Tour," she added, referring to Sheeran's appearance at her London concert in 2024, during which they performed their track 'End Game'.

Swift also shared that the duo often discuss their music, especially when they are "rehearsing or writing or working together," reported People.

"There's really like a sort of strange mind-meld thing that happens between us two, and we've always had it," she said, adding, "We always will."

In another interview, Swift shared that there is nothing she and Sheeran love more than being asked to sing at a big event.

"We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people's weddings. So is he singing at your wedding?" host Fleur East asked Swift, who is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.

"Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think," Swift replied. "That's the thing, he's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' It's like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you'll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want."

"That's the fun thing about our friendship, we both love performing, and we love writing and singing....., she added. "But that's the thing, we love what we do, we love to get up onstage. It's actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything."

She further shared about Sheeran's own nuptials, "He had a great wedding ... like eight years ago, forest wedding, like a woods wedding." Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in 2018, and the couple are now parents to two daughters, according to People.

A source earlier shared that Swift and Sheeran both gave speeches at Gomez's wedding reception. The trio are all pals, and Sheeran and producer Blanco have worked on several musical projects together.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night," the insider said. "The vibe was so much fun."

"They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn't stop smiling. There was so much love in the room," the source added, according to People.

