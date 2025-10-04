Taylor Swift planning "huge" wedding with Travis Kelce, says "It's gonna be fun"

Washington, DC [US], October 4 : Taylor Swift shared in her recent interview on 'The Graham Norton Show' that she and her fiance, Travis Kelce, are planning a "huge" wedding so that they don't miss anyone in the guest list, E! News reported.

"Oh, you'll know," Taylor shared, "I was going to invite you to it."

Graham said, "If you're inviting me, it's very big," to which Taylor responded, "It's huge."

She shared some details about her wedding, mentioning that she wil be doing it after wrapping up the promotion of her new album.

Swift noted that the guest list is not going to be small, E! News reported.

"I'm so excited about it," Taylor added, "I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble."

As Taylor explained, having fewer guests often means you "have to evaluate or assess your relationship" with someone to see if they should be there, E! News reported.

She shared, "I'm not gonna do that."

"It's gonna be fun," she said, adding, "I shouldn't have said any of that."

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

While the announcement has left everyone buzzing and driving speculation about their marriage plans, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple.

Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago," Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, too, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for several months and finally made it happen in August.

"He got her out there; they were about to go out to dinner. Let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added, E! News reported.

