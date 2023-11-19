Taylor Swift postpones her Rio concert, here is why

Washington [US], November 19 : American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has postponed her Saturday night concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, due to the extreme heat wave in the city, reported Variety.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show to due the extreme temperatures in Rio," Swift wrote on Instagram. "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

According to Variety, while Swift did not specify a new date for her Saturday show, event organizer Time4Fun shared that the Eras Tour concert has been rescheduled to Monday, November 20.

The singer-songwriter has previously shared her sorrow over the death of a fan at her first Eras Tour performance in Rio on Friday night.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this," Swift shared in a handwritten note posted on Instagram. "There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends," Swift continued. "This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

According to a Time4Fun statement, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado was initially taken to paramedics after feeling ill at the Eras Tour performance in Rio.

"Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol," Time4Fun said in the statement posted to Instagram.

"Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, our sincere condolences."

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, wrote on X that "the loss of a young woman's life ... is unacceptable." Paes said that he has "ordered the municipality's Executive Chief of Operations to demand action with the production of the show," including adding new water distribution points and increasing the number of ambulances, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor