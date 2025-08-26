Taylor Swift puts up another countdown, sparking theories around new music, private life

Los Angeles, Aug 26 Pop icon Taylor Swift has triggered another euphoria as she has another countdown on her official website.

The singer, 35, has now sparked fresh speculation among fans about what surprise release may be coming next, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A glittering beige background and a red timer appeared on Taylor’s site at 1:00 pm EST on Monday. The appearance of the timer reignited fan theories on social media, with many suggesting more limited-edition versions of her upcoming album could be on the way.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Another vinyl lets gooo”. Others joked about the pace of releases, with one commenting, “My bank account,” alongside crying emojis, and another adding: “IDC Take my money Tay (sic)”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, since her first announcement, the colours of the confetti on Taylor’s site have shifted in line with the changing countdowns on her website, with blue featuring last week, along with purple days later.

Each was followed by the launch of surprise limited-edition vinyl editions of the record, which is due for release on October 3, 2025.

This week, fans noticed for the first time Taylor’s platforms and others carrying her work were not aligned in their colour displays. Recently, Apple Music and TikTok featured red and pink glitter effects, while Google showed gold confetti.

The variation has prompted further theories among fans watching the site. One follower wrote: “Last night of European tour she (wore a) pink/gold 1989 outfit”.

Another added, “Pink and gold variants”, speculating more vinyl versions of the album could be unveiled. Taylor last week released collectible vinyl box sets of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ after similar countdowns. Each sold out within minutes, as fans rushed to secure limited-run versions of the album.

