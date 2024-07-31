Taylor Swift reacts to mass stabbing at Swift-themed event

Los Angeles [US], July 31 : Taylor Swift is in 'shock' after a stabbing attack at a dance class celebrating the US singer's music in Southport, England, left three children dead and others injured.

On Tuesday, July 30, the pop superstar took to Instagram and reacted to the incident, as per CNN.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders," she wrote.

Taylor Swift added, "These were just little kids at a dance class...I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Two children died on Monday, and on the following day, Merseyside Police said a third child had died, CNN reported.

The police statement read, "The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, July 30. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

"Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident."

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police understood the attacker walked into the premises armed with a knife and started to attack the children.

"We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," she said at a news conference on Monday evening.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, also reacted to the stabbing attack.

"My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport," King Charles said in a statement shared on the royal family's official social media channels on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also responded to the events, saying in a clip shared with broadcasters that the "whole country" has been left "deeply shocked at what they've seen" in Southport.

