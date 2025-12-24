Taylor Swift reflects on recreating '22' moment at Eras Tour

Washington DC [US], December 24 : Global pop star Taylor Swift has reflected on the emotional significance of recreating the iconic "22" moment during her Eras Tour, saying the close interactions with fans remind her why she continues to perform, according to People.

In episode six of The End of an Era docuseries, the 36-year-old singer spoke about reviving the moment from her Red era, when she wears the black fedora and shares a personal interaction with a fan during the song "22."

"The '22' moment stems from a hat that I wore on the Red Tour," Swift said, as footage showed her in a white T-shirt reading "Not a lot going on at the moment," paired with a black fedora and glittery shorts. "So, I wanted to really bring back that moment of just kinda like, have a moment with a fan, where I actually get close with them."

The episode features scenes of Swift kneeling down, hugging fans, and placing the fedora on their heads. She revealed that she never knows in advance which child she will meet during the performance.

"I've got people in the audience scouring the crowd for the first couple of 'eras,' trying to find a kid who knows every single word to the songs and having the time of their life at this show," she said, adding that the chosen child "basically is like a representative of every kid in that crowd that night."

Swift also spoke about how differently children react to the experience. "It could be, like, a little kid that gets really shy when all of a sudden they're seeing 60,000 people for the first time. Or, it could be... kids that just like bloom under the bright lights," she said, according to People.

Describing the moment as "so wild," Swift added, "Everything's going on around us and somehow we're able to just have this moment be completely between us... It just reminds me why I do it."

Throughout the Eras Tour, Swift has shared several such moments, including gifting her hat to young fans at shows in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Arlington, Texas. The final two episodes of The End of an Era docuseries are now streaming on Disney+, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor