Taylor Swift returns to late-night TV, announced as guest on The Tonight Show

Los Angeles [US], September 26 : Pop star Taylor Swift is set to return to late-night television.

According to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old will appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday, October 6, just days after releasing her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

NBC confirmed the news on Thursday, adding that actress Keri Russell will also be a guest on the episode, while the band The Format is set to perform.

With this appearance, Swift will make her seventh visit to Fallon's talk show. The two have shared several fun moments on screen before, from games like "Name That Song" and "Box of Lies" to special live performances.

Host Jimmy Fallon teased the announcement on Instagram with a Vegas-themed video packed with Swift-style Easter eggs.

In the clip, Fallon can be seen playing roulette, placing his chips on numbers 6, 10, and 25. The ball lands on number 13, which also happens to be Swift's lucky number.

"Baby, that's show business for you," he quips, referencing the phrase Swift has used while promoting her new album.

The video ends with Fallon bumping into three showgirls, one of whom says, "Excuse us, honey," as a nod to the album's title.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPBw77vDbwc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The post was captioned, "Not a lot going on at the moment," a reference to the T-shirt Swift famously wore in her 2013 "22" video.

Swift's last appearance on the show came in 2022 when she promoted her album Midnights.

Fans can catch the special episode on October 6 on NBC.

