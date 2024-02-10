Taylor Swift saw her 'life flash' before her eyes after stage snafu

Los Angeles, Feb 10 Pop singer Taylor Swift quipped that she saw her life flash before her eyes after she nearly tripped and fell while performing an Eras Tour show in Tokyo.

In some videos taken by fans to X, the superstar could be seen stumbling when she walked down the stairs of a set piece featured during the "Folklore" portion of her concert.

Brushing off the snafu, Swift addressed the matter before she performed her song 'Betty'.

"My life flashed before my eyes," she said, bringing laughter to the crowd.

"It's all good, everything's fine, everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Some online fans jokingly called 'Eras Tour' as 'Errors Tour' because this wasn't the first time the Grammy winner experienced a few gaffes during performances. Some others, meanwhile, voiced their concern about the safety.

During her show on Wednesday, Swift nearly fell off her chair while performing 'Vigilante S**t'. The musician was trying to straddle the chair during the song when she missed the seat.

She handled the mishap like a pro as she remained in a squat position while steadying herself by reaching a hand back.

This weekend, Taylor is set to leave Japan for Las Vegas to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl.

It's currently unknown where the 'Karma' songstress will sit at the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs player's mom said: "You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I'm not in a box.”

“I have a feeling I'm in the stands, so far as I know I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

