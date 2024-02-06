Taylor Swift shares tracklist for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Los Angeles [US], February 6 : Grammys 2024 will always remain special for Taylor Swift's fans as the singer not only won an award but also surprised everyone by announcing her new album titled 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

After clinching her 13th Grammy on Monday, Swift took to social media and shared details about the album.

She uploaded a photo of what appears to be the backside of the physical record, with a tracklist that features Post Malone on a song called 'Fortnight', and Florence + the Machine on another titled 'Florida!!!', Variety reported.

The album will be out on April 19.

See the tracklist below.

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

Swift won the Grammy for album of the year and best pop vocal album for 'Midnights'. She is now the first artist in history to win 'album of the year' four times.

In her acceptance speech, Swift gave a shout-out to her friends Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey."I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer. That's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky," she began.

She added, "But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that (Lana has) done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

Swift also noted the things that bring her the most joy in the industry. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I finished a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she said, teasing the 2024 start of The Eras Tour next week."

"For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much," Swift concluded.

