Taylor Swift steps out for date night with Travis Kelce in NY City

Los Angeles [US], September 9 : Taylor Swift turned heads yet again as the music sensation was spotted in New York City on a date night with her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce on Sunday.

Swift looked stunning in a chic mini dress as the couple walked hand in hand-through the city. Kelce too looked dapper in a patterned white-and-black short-sleeved sweater, black pants, and a matching baseball cap.

The couple's outing came after they spent time at the US Open earlier that day with Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, according to People.

Swift and Brittany, 29, put rumors of tension to rest by hugging in the stands. This gesture followed reports that they sat in separate suites during the Chiefs' opening game of the 2024-2025 season on Thursday, September 5, as per People.

At the US Open, Swift wore a red and white gingham sundress with cat-eye sunglasses, while Kelce opted for a cream outfit and a Gucci bucket hat. Brittany joined the Gucci trend, sporting a Gucci outfit with sunglasses, while her husband, Patrick, wore a black Prada zip-up shirt.

Earlier on Saturday, Swift and Kelce were also seen at a friend's wedding in New York City, according to People.

Swift wore a beautiful cream Zimmermann Halliday Scallop Midi Dress, along with a "TNT" friendship bracelet that Kelce had custom-made for her. Kelce complemented her look with an all-black outfit and a matching friendship bracelet, with his hair slicked back for the occasion.

