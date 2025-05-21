Taylor Swift teases re-recorded version of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Washington [US], May 21 : Taylor Swift's music made a striking appearance in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, offering fans a glimpse of her much-anticipated rerecorded album 'Reputation' (Taylor's Version).

The episode, titled 'Execution' opens with a chillingly appropriate soundtrack, 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)', underscoring the handmaids' planned revolt against the dystopian regime of Gilead.

The track plays during a critical moment as the red-robed women mobilise under the leadership of June Osborne, portrayed by Elisabeth Moss, with D'Arcy Carden's Aunt Phoebe introduced amid a high-stakes rebellion scene involving explosions and secret escapes, as per Deadline.

The symbolic timing of Swift's revenge-themed anthem was not lost on viewers. The lyrics, originally penned during a period of personal transformation for the pop star, mirror the emotional and psychological turmoil experienced by the handmaids, who are shown reclaiming their agency in a climactic turning point.

Moss, who also serves as a producer on the Hulu series, told Billboard that the song was "perfect for the scene" and that it was "an honour" to integrate Swift's music into the final chapters of the acclaimed show.

While fans have heard snippets of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' before, such as in a teaser for Prime Video's Wilderness, this marked the first extended usage of the rerecorded track in a major narrative context.

Swift's followers, known as Swifties, have long speculated about the release date of 'Reputation' (Taylor's Version), one of two albums still awaiting an official rerelease alongside her self-titled debut.

This is not the first time a rerecorded track from 'Reputation' has appeared on screen.

In 2023, 'Delicate' (Taylor's Version) featured in an emotional scene from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2, further hinting at Swift's strategic rollout of rerecorded material.

With only one episode left in The Handmaid's Tale's final season, the emotional intensity and cultural resonance have reached a peak.

As per Deadline, the story is expected to continue with The Testaments, a follow-up series adapted from Margaret Atwood's sequel to the original novel.

