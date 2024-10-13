Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for dinner after double-date night with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, Oct 13 Pop icon Taylor Swift stepped out on a dinner date with her beau Travis Kelce in New York City. The singer, 34, and NFL star, 35, made a glamorous couple as they headed out to Torrisi restaurant for their second date night in a row.

This comes after their dinner outing with friends Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In photos of the date night obtained by the Daily Mail, Swift looked sensational wearing an Annie’s Ivy corset and matching mini skirt in gold velvet paired with Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules in black leather and a Roberto Cavalli monogram shoulder bag in matching black.

As per ‘People’, her bag featured a gold "R" and two intertwined "C" shapes created from gold snakes, leading many fans on social media to speculate Swift — who often uses "Easter Eggs" to hint at her plans to her fans — was dropping a hint that she will formally announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) sometime soon.

The ‘Karma’ singer also accessorised her gold look with more gold as she wore a Tilly Sveaas T Bar gold necklace, which retails for $156.83, and a Vivienne Westwood Messaline crystal choker with a gold pendant, that retails for $215.64. Swift sported an orange-red lip with a winged eye and had her hair styled in soft waves for the evening occasion.

Travis, meanwhile, wore a Marni chunky-knit polo shirt in blue that retails for $929.21 and camel combat pants paired with white sneakers. The Kansas City Chiefs player had his hair shorter and rocked his handlebar moustache that he’s been seen with since the summer.

