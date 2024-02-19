Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take home big honours at People’s Choice Awards

Los Angeles, Feb 19 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce won big at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

While Swift won four awards — female artiste, pop artiste, concert tour and social celebrity, Kelce won one — athlete of the year, reports Billboard.

Actor and author Simu Liu hosted the show from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Liu was nominated in the movie performance category for his role in ‘Barbie’, but lost to America Ferrera.

As per Billboard, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Jimmy Fallon each won two awards. Rodrigo took song (‘Vampire’) and album (‘Guts’), Minaj took hip-hop artiste and collaboration song (the latter for ‘Barbie World’, a collab with Ice Spice featuring Aqua); Ice Spice won that award and also new artiste, Fallon won nighttime talk show (‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’) and host (for ‘That’s My Jam’).

Billie Eilish won the TV performance award for ‘Swarm’. Selena Gomez took the female TV star award for ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

‘Billboard’ further states that Kelly Clarkson won a daytime talk show for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. ‘Barbie’ won five awards — best movie, best comedy movie, male and female movie stars (Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie) and movie performance (Ferrera).

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ won two awards — action movie and action movie star for Rachel Zegler. ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Kardashians’ also won two awards each. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ won the comedy show and female TV star for Selena.

‘The Last of Us’ won the drama show and male TV star for Pedro Pascal. ‘The Kardashians’ won reality show and reality TV star for Khloe Kardashian (who beat sister Kim). Jennifer Aniston presented the Comedy Icon Award to Adam Sandler. Victoria Monét presented the Music Icon Award to Lenny Kravitz, who performed on the show. Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue also performed.

