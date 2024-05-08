Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun feud unravels in new docu series

Washington [US], May 8 : Warner Bros Discovery UK and Ireland's popular documentary series 'vs' is poised to delve into the high-profile rift between Taylor Swift and music industry titan Scooter Braun in its latest season, scheduled to premiere on Discovery+ in the UK and Max worldwide.

Titled 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,' the series promises an in-depth exploration of the public feud that captivated audiences globally, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The dispute stems from Braun's acquisition of the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019, a move valued at USD300 million.

Swift has responded by re-recording and re-releasing her albums, reclaiming ownership under the banner of 'Taylor's Versions,' a strategy that has propelled her to unprecedented levels of fame.

Produced by Optomen, the two-hour-long episodes will offer a comprehensive look at both sides of the conflict, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One narrative will delve into Swift's perspective, highlighting her claims that the sale was conducted without her consent and that she has been hindered from repurchasing her masters. Conversely, Braun's side will assert that Swift rebuffed negotiations and instigated a public feud, rallying her fan base against him.

The documentary pledges to dissect various aspects of the clash, including the complexities of music ownership, gender dynamics within the industry, and the influence of fan support.

Additionally, viewers can anticipate insights from legal experts, journalists, and individuals closely associated with both Swift and Braun.

'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' is slated to premiere on Discovery+ in June 2024, joining a roster of successful instalments such as 'Johnny vs Amber,' 'Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce,' and 'Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial.'

With anticipation building, audiences await the unravelling of this gripping chapter in the music industry's saga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor