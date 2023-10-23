Taylor Swift wears '87' jersey number bracelet for Travis Kelce

Washington [US], October 23 : American singer Taylor Swift wore an '87' jersey number bracelet for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

The 'Lavender Haze' singer wore more than just the Kansas City Chiefs team colours at Travis Kelce's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Swift was spotted in a VIP box laughing and applauding while wearing a lovely friendship bracelet with the tight end's '87' jersey number in between two hearts.

The singer, who was spotted in the stands with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, wore a red, oversized Chiefs hoodie and a black pleated skirt.

Swift, accessorised her game-day look with her characteristic red lipstick.

The Grammy-winning performer, and the NFL player, 34, already have a friendship bracelet link.

Kelce missed his shot with Swift when he tried to offer her one with his phone number at her Eras Tour concert in July.

During their growing romance, the two-time Super Bowl champion has subsequently worn his own bracelet with lyrics from the pop artist.

Donna Kelce, his mother, has also joined in on the fun at his games.

Aside from friendship bracelets, their relationship has received a lot of attention since Swift's initial performance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24.

The "Blank Space" singer was seen cheering for her rumoured boyfriend alongside his mother at the moment.

The two had been on multiple PDA-filled dates in Kansas City and New York City in recent weeks, including sleepovers at Travis' house and Swift's Big Apple flat.

Last week, the newlyweds were seen holding hands in New York City before their surprise "Saturday Night Live" performance.

