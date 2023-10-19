Taylor Swift's bodyguard lands in Israel to join fight against Hamas

Los Angeles [US], October 19 : One of singer Taylor Swift's security guards has landed in Israel to join the fight against Hamas, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The State of Israel confirmed on Thursday via Instagram that one of the superstar's Eras Tour bodyguards, who earlier earned global popularity in videos guarding the singer, has returned to join the IDF reserves.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the bodyguard (who has requested to remain anonymous) elected to leave the United States after Hamas' devastating Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel that killed at least 1,400 people.

The State of Israel tagged Swift in the post: "Hey @taylorswift, we promise you'll never find another likehim..Taylor Swift's #ErasTour body guard returned home to fight for his country."

Swift has been criticized by some for staying silent amid the Israel-Hamas war while promoting her blockbuster The Eras Tour movie, which was released on October 13.

"I got a pretty great life back in the U.S.," the security guard told reporter Eran Swisa, who broke the news. "I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn't HAVE to come here... But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!!! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis... While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields!!! It'll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them 'animals' but those are not human beings. Don't stand on the sidelines and say nothing... Stand with Israel, stand with HUMANITY!!!!! Don't be on the wrong side of history!!," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

