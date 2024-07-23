Taylor Swift's cameo in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'? See what Ryan Reynolds has to say

Washington [US], July 23 : Ryan Reynolds has put an end to speculations surrounding Taylor Swift's potential cameo in the upcoming Marvel Studios film 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' affirming definitively that the singer will not be appearing in the movie.

Speaking to E! News, Reynolds clarified, "I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she's our friendthat is not in this film."

The actor's statement aims to quash persistent rumours among Swift's fanbase, known as Swifties, who have speculated about her involvement due to her close friendship with Reynolds.

Despite ruling out a cameo for Swift in 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' Reynolds praised her comedic talents, suggesting she could be a suitable replacement for the Deadpool role if he were to pass it on.

"I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good," Reynolds remarked, adding, "Because that's a superpower that I don't know that she shows everyone too often. She's one of the funniest people I've ever met."

The speculation surrounding Swift's potential involvement in the film intensified when Reynolds shared a teaser for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' that drew comparisons to Swift's 'Evermore' album cover.

Additionally, Swift's 'All Too Well' music video was filmed at Reynolds' and Blake Lively's residence, and Reynolds made an appearance in Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.

Despite these connections, reports obtained by Deadline recently confirmed that Swift did not make a cameo in the film.

Director Shawn Levy emphasised in an interview that while 'Deadpool and Wolverine' includes numerous cameos, none of them are intended to overshadow the main narrative.

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," Levy explained, adding, "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters."

The ongoing buzz and rumours circulating on the internet about the multitude of character cameos in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' continue to intrigue fans. While some rumours may hold true, others have been widely off the mark, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's release.

