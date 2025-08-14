Taylor Swift's new album 'Life of a Showgirl' release date, tracklist out

Washington DC [US], August 14 : Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date is finally out. The musician has also unveiled the cover art and a tracklist that features Sabrina Carpenter on the title song.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Taylor Swift shared the poster, tracklist, and the release date.

In a post on Instagram, the 'Blank Space' singer confirmed that she produced the album with Max Martin and Shellback.

"And, baby, that's show business for you. New album, The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3," wrote Taylor Swift on Instagram while sharing the poster and tracklist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

On Tuesday (local time) In classic Swift form, the singer revealed her 12th album title on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Height Show'.

The announcement of the album comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his "New Heights" podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the Spotify billboards started popping up in New York City and Nashville shortly after the album announcement, with a code leading to a playlist entitled "And, baby, that's show business for you."

Taylor Swift shared a brief video from the podcast on her Instagram handle, featuring her announcement of the 12th studio album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Swift last released her studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' in April 2024, and followed up two hours later by expanding it into a double album titled 'The Anthology.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor