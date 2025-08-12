Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ in Demand, Swifties Wait Over an Hour For Pre-Order

Taylor Swift is one of the top music artist in Hollywood, with giving back to back hit albums. Swift has announced her new album and fans cannot keep clam. Talyor announced this album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ after her successful Eras Tour. On August 12 Tuesday talyor announce this good news. The cover of the album is in organe lock in glitter against greenish background. Preorder of this album is open and just in an hour, swifties as they had to wait for an hour-long queue to pre-order her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’

Speculation began when Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, hinted at a mystery guest, correctly guessed to be Taylor Swift. Shortly after, Swift initiated a countdown on her website, revealing that she had been teasing the August 12 date for over nine months. Meanwhile Taylor's fans speculated about a re-record release following her 11th album in April 2024, but it appears unlikely before her 12th album.

Taylor Swift promotes rumoured boyfriend's Film

Earlier singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has extended her support to NFL star and boyfriend Travis Kelce, praising his acting debut in the newly released Netflix film 'Happy Gilmore 2', reported People. NFL player makes a cameo appearance as a waiter in the 2025 sports comedy, which serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit Happy Gilmore. Swift took to her Instagram handle to promote Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 to her 280 million followers.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch," Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with the film's movie poster. "13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible," she added.