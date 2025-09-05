Teacher’s Day 2025: Karanvir Sharma Reflects On The Life Lessons He Learned From His Father And Mentor Anupam Kher

On the occasion of World Teacher’s Day, Bollywood actor Karanvir Sharma took a moment to acknowledge the guiding forces in his life — his father, filmmaker Kewal Sharma, and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been his mentor in the industry.

Sharing his thoughts, Karanvir said, “My father, with his experiences and journey in the Indian film industry, has taught me invaluable lessons. He always told me to stay true to myself, believe in my intuition, and never give up. For one of my birthdays, he gifted me a keychain that says, ‘Never, never, never give up.’ On the other side, it reads, ‘Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.’ I keep it by my bedside as a constant source of inspiration. Another quality I deeply admire in him is humility — always being kind and never losing character. My father has been a huge inspiration, especially today on Teacher’s Day.”

Kewal Sharma, a gold medalist in editing from FTII and a graduate of the National School of Drama, has made several notable films in his career. One of his memorable works is MaalaMaal with Naseeruddin Shah.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: “Please… we request with folded hands” – Tanya Mittal’s Parents Issue Emotional Statement Against Trolls

Karanvir also expressed gratitude towards Anupam Kher and his acting institute, Actor Prepares, for shaping his craft. He said, “I also want to acknowledge another set of teachers who guided and pushed me towards acting. I owe a lot to Mr. Anupam Kher and his associate, Mr. Sooraj from Actor Prepares, where I honed my acting skills. They always supported me and encouraged me to keep going, even when others doubted me. I am truly thankful to them for their guidance, encouragement, and for helping me navigate struggles and failures.”

On the work front, Karanvir Sharma is gearing up for the release of The Trial Season 2, which also stars Kajol.