Team 'Fukrey 3' poses with Shah Rukh Khan in throwback pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Team 'Fukrey 3' on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shared the picture and captioned it, "Jawaan fukrey (yeh picture pehli fukrey ki hai. Jawaan tab bhi Jawaan thay ab bhi Jawaan hain..fukrey tab bhi fukrey thay ab bhi fukrey hain) Major throwback."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrig Lamba (@mriglamba)

In the blurry picture, actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manoj Singh can be seen posing with the King Khan.

Soon after the 'Fukrey 3' director shared the picture, all the cast members also reposted it on their social media handles.

'Fukrey 3' was released on September 28 and received good responses from the fans.

Till today, the film has done business of Rs 59.28 crores.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, "#Fukrey3 is ROCK-STEADY on the crucial Day 6 [Tue], after a long, *extended* weekend [Thu to Mon]... Eyes Rs 67 cr [+/-] in *extended* Week 1... The film is already a SUCCESS STORY and its journey ahead is dependent on how it sustains when multiple new films arrive this Thu/Fri... Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr, Mon 11.69 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: Rs 59.28 cr."

'Fukrey 3' also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment.

Talking about 'Jawan', the film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor