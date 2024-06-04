Team 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' paints Bandra red on promotional blitz

Mumbai, June 4 The main cast members of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' gathered at a cafe in Bandra here on Tuesday morning to spread the good word about their upcoming film. They included Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal and Jibran Khan.

As cameras flashed and fans clamoured for a glimpse of their favourite stars, the young and bubbly 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' cast showcased their individual styles with flair.

Rohit Saraf, the youngest of the group, donned a purple shirt with black print, paired effortlessly with grey denims and black shoes. Debutante Pashmina Roshan radiated elegance in a pristine white dress, Naila Grrewal opted for a pop of colour with a pink top and blue denims. and Jibran Khan appeared in a classic shirt and beige trousers.

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, and produced by Ramesh Taurani for Tips Films, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 romantic-comedy 'Ishq Vishk'. The original film had launched the career of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor.

June 21 has been locked as the 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' release date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor