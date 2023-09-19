Team Jawan Nayanthara, Atlee attend Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Amid 'Jawan' mega success, actor Nayanthara and director Atlee, on Tuesday, marked their presence at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence Antilia.

Nayanthara arrived for the get-together with husband Vignesh Shivan. The duo twinned in white.

Atlee was spotted at the celebrations with his wife Priya. They were also dressed in traditional attire.

Fans became excited to see Atlee and Nayanthara at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"Wow...Jawan team rocks," a fan commented.

"Love to see members of South industry at Ambani's bash," another one wrote.

Atlee and Nayanthara are basking in the success of their film 'Jawan', which has broken several records at the box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Jawan' has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… #Jawan crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGF2 #Hindi… Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India, after #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2 and #Pathaan… Also, the hold on [second] Mon is simply superb… #Jawan [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr. Total: ₹ 444.69 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In an interview with ANI, Atlee opened up about how his collaboration with SRK took place."I was busy shooting for ‘Bigil’ and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh sir’s office. I flew to Mumbai and met Khan sir. It was a moment to cherish all my life. He humbly said, ‘I want to work with you.’ I was surprised to hear this. I replied, ‘Sir, it’s a great honour for me but I am just four films old.’ He then said, ‘You can make it…just do an Atlee film for me. I want to be a part of your world’. I came back to Chennai, worked on the script for eight months and then we finally came up with ‘Jawan’," he wrote.

Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi also featured in 'Jawan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor