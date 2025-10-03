Team Kantara: Chapter 1 Extends Warm Wishes on Chamundi Dasara: “May Blessings and Divinity Guide Us All”

Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally been released on the big screens and has begun to rule the hearts of the audience. Opening with phenomenal reviews and amazing word of mouth, the film arrived on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, celebrating the victory of good over evil. Marking the same, the makers celebrated Chamundi Dasara.

Taking to their social media, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 shared a captivating poster of Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavathi from the film. They further penned the caption –

"ಈ ದಸರಾಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಮುಂಡಿ ದರ್ಶನ ಸಿನೆಮಾ

ಮಂದಿರದಲ್ಲಿ...

On this sacred Chamundi Dasara, may blessings and divinity guide us all🙏

Witness the DIVINE BLOCKBUSTER, running successfully in cinemas🔥

#KantaraChapter1"

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

