Team Peddi Promises to Get the Nation Grooving; “What is Chikiri?” Reveal Set for Today at 11:07 AM

Amid the rising anticipation for Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi, the speculation of something big on the way has kept the audience hooked. After an amazing poster, Ram Charan has now dropped yet another hint with a picture featuring him and A.R. Rahman. While this has further piqued curiosity, he has finally announced that the revelation of What is Chikiri will take place tomorrow at 11:07 AM.

Makers shared a post on social media and wrote -

"#WhatisChikiri ? 🤔

Know it tomorrow at 11.07 AM 🔊

The world will move to its beat and start vibing 🕺🏻 ❤️‍🔥

#PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.

MEGA POWERSTAR @AlwaysRamCharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @navinnooli @iamjaggubhai_ @divyenndu @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @tseries.official @Ivyentertainmentofficial @peddimovie #Chikiri"

Peddi, directed by Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan’s most intense roles to date. The film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman’s musical involvement.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on 27th March 2026.