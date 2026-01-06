Team Peddi Wishes ‘Isai Puyal’ A.R. Rahman on His Birthday, Hints at Musical Treat Ahead

The makers of Peddi took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary composer A.R. Rahman, fondly known as the ‘Isai Puyal’, while also building excitement around the film’s much-anticipated music album. Marking the occasion, the team shared an enthusiastic post that not only celebrated Rahman’s legacy but also hinted at the musical brilliance awaiting audiences.

The caption read, “Team #Peddi wishes the 'Isai Puyal' @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday ❤‍🔥 #Peddi's album will be one of the best in his illustrious career ✨🔥 #ChikiriChikiri is just the beginning, wait for his magic in the next single 🤩 #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

The first single, Chikiri Chikiri, has already sparked excitement among listeners, with many praising its fresh sound and Rahman’s unmistakable musical signature. With the team confidently stating that this is “just the beginning,” anticipation around the upcoming tracks has grown significantly.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.