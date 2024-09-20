Team Stree 2 unveils song 'Zindagi' from Mahaveer Jain's family drama 'Binny and Family'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : The excitement surrounding the upcoming film 'Binny and Family' has taken to next level as a new song titled 'Zindagi', by singer Vishal Mishra was launched by hit film Stree 2 team including Abhishek Banerjee and director Amar Kaushik today.

The song was unveiled on Friday in Mumbai in the presence of actor Abhishek Banerjee, director Amar Kaushik, writer Niren Bhatt and producer Dinesh Vijan, the cast of 'Binny and Family' including Anjini Dhawan, Naman Tripathy, director Ssanjay Tripaathy, Producer Mahaveer Jain, and co-presenters Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The soulful song 'Zindagi' is composed and performed by Vishal Mishra.

At the song launch, Abhishek Banerjee, who has worked with Varun Dhawan in 'Bhediya' calls the latter's niece his "family".

Abhishek said, "Anjini, I just want to tell you that Varun is family. And you are Varun's family, so involuntarily you are my family."

Praising the film's trailer, Abhishek added, "What a lovely work. I mean, amazing. I seriously think it's a very good trailer. What happens is that we are always like discarding Gen Z. We are always looking down on the next generation who are coming and we are always judging them. But actually I feel that the younger generation is smarter. Like how we used to think that we are smarter than our parents because we are living in a society, we are understanding probably the change in the social norms. In the same way, the younger generation always knows and they are very relaxed and they can take care of themselves. They are independent now and at a very early age, which we were not. We were always dependent. I really, really liked the trailer. And I think I'm going to watch it in the theatre."

Producer Mahaveer Jain, who arranged a special event for the song launch of 'Binny and Family', revealed how Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan accepted the invitation and agreed to grace the event with their presence.

He said at the song launch, "When I called for the launch a day before, I called Amar, Niren, Abhishek and Dinesh Vijayan. I would like to tell you why Stree was such a big success. And Stree 2 would be even more successful. And all the films that you are going to make will be very successful. As soon as I called Dinu Bhai, I said, Dinu Bhai, this is what we are planning. And first of all, congratulations that you gave such a big super hit film. He said two things. That this is some supreme power, divine energy, which has blessings, and through which all this is happening. So he did not take credit to himself. He gave the credit to the supreme power. And then, second thing, it's a team work. Absolutely team efforts. This is everyone's hard work. Credit goes to each and everyone in the team."

He continued and praised Amar Kaushik, "And I have seen the same simplicity, simplicity and humble nature in Amar Bhai. I have seen it before and even today. Even today, he is so consistent, so honest. No matter how successful he is, it doesn't matter to him. Even after giving the biggest hit film in India, he is so simple."

Adding his views on success of Stree 2, Amar Kaushik stated, "I feel that no film is small. Every film, the emotion, the hard work of making every film is the same. The responsibility of making a big or small film is the responsibility of the audience. Every person starts with a small film. Even we started with a small film. And congratulations to all of you. It's a very good film. And thank you for inviting us."

The film marks Anjini Dhawan's acting debut and also features Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

Recently, the makers unveiled a 2-minute and 39-second-long trailer, providing a glimpse into the life of Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. The story takes an interesting turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to conflicts due to the generational gap. The film promises to be an entertaining watch.

This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations and is presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

