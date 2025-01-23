"Tears came out of my eyes": Anupam Kher after taking holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh Mela

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Actor Anupam Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Anupam shared a glimpse of his holy dip as he chanted mantras while offering his prayers to the god in this spiritual moment.

The 'Emergency' actor called it an 'emotional' moment of his life adding that his life has become "successful" now.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Life became successful by taking a dip at Ganga in Mahakumbh !! For the first time, chanted mantras by reaching the place where Maa Ganga, Jamuna ji and Saraswati ji meet! While praying, tears came out of my eyes. Look at the coincidence! The same happened one year ago today on the day of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya! Hail Sanatan Dharma."

Anupam reached Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh mela on Tuesday. After exiting the airport, Kher briefly spoke withand expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual gathering.

He said, "I am here to participate in this spiritual gathering. It feels so good to see people from all walks of life here. I also applaud the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this historic festival in a responsible and safe manner,"

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were also present with the Chief Minister. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the "joy" of taking the holy dip in Sangam can't be described.

"The joy cannot be described in words. A joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Cabinet was held here today in Mahakumbh Prayagraj. Tough decisions have also been taken and preparations have started for the Ardhakumbh of 2031 in the Mahakumbh of 2025. It is spiritual bliss which I said cannot be expressed in words." Maurya said.

