Teaser of Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Nishaanchi' has been unveiled.

The 1-minute 30-second video promises a desi entertainer packed with high-octane action scenes and loads of drama. The teaser opens with cheeky line "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?" (How can one live without Bollywood)?" and then introduces the film's characters.

With the film, Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray is making his acting debut. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and veteran actor Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Sharing the teaser, Kashyap on X wrote "Tayyari kar di hai! Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya (Preparations are done. A mix of emotions, action, slingshot, gun, and horse are already there.) (sic)."

In the film, Aaishvary will be seen in a double role. He portrays brothers Babloo and Dabloo with differing personalities.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is being produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. 'Nishaanchi' is scheduled to be released on September 19.

