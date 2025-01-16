Teaser of Brahmanandam-starrer ‘Brahma Anandam’ released; Film to hit screens on February 14

Chennai, Jan 16 The makers of director R V S Nikhil’s Brahma Anandam, featuring Raja Goutham, the son of well known comedian Brahmanandam in the lead, released a teaser of the film on Thursday.

Swadharm Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to announce the release of the teaser.

It said,"The legend of comedy #Brahmanandam garu is back in a fresh avatar with #RajaGoutham ~ bringing laughter like never before! #BrahmaAnandamTeaser Out Now. Grand Release - Worldwide on 14th Feb. #BrahmaAnandamOnFeb14"

The film has triggered huge interest in audiences as Brahmanandam’s son, Raja Goutham, is making his debut as a hero with this film in Telugu cinema. Moreover, Brahmanandam himself will be seen playing a grandfather to his son in the film.

The teaser establishes the fact that the film will be a laugh riot. It opens with Raja Goutham playing a character called Brahmanandam. Brahamandam describes himself as a good man, who is interested in helping others and who prefers to stay away from girls. However, he is exactly the opposite of how he describes himself.

He is a flirt, who often troubles others. Brahmanandam says that for a person like him with so many “good qualities”, there is only one headache and that happens to be an old man, who is an even bigger flirt than him. However, Brahmanandam is unable to do anything about the old man as he happens to be his grandfather. How the two get along and what they do together is what the film is all about…

Speaking at the teaser launch function of the film, director RVS Nikhil said, “ Brahmanandam sir is like God to me. Even now, I am shivering as I speak these words. I was determined to write a story on him for him. Whatever you see in this film is because of him. He is the reason for everything -- for this film to be made and for it to release. If he is not there, this film is not there.”

Interestingly, the makers have now announced that the film will release on February 14 this year. Initially, they had announced February 7 as the release date.

