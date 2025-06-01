Teaser of Daniel Craig-starrer 'Knives Out 3' out now

Los Angeles [US], June 1 : Hollywood star Daniel Craig is all set to return as Benoit Blanc in 2025's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

On Saturday, streaming giant Netflix unveiled the first footage for the 'Knives Out 3'.

Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and more amped up the crowd with t-shirt guns. While various stars also appeared to introduce the footage, including an f-bomb wielding Glenn Close via video and Daniel Craig showing up in person, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"The impossible crime," said Craig in the trailer, adding of a murder he must solve: "This is the Holy Grail"

Josh O'Connor Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church are also a part of Rian Johnson's directorial.

Wake Up Dead Man will be released on December 12, in time for an awards run. Johnson has been Oscar-nominated nominated twice for his Knives Out films, one for original and another for adapted screenplay.

The original Knives Out film, which featured an ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, was released in theaters by Lionsgate and became a sensation. The follow-up, Glass Onion, was the first of two planned sequels for Netflix and starred Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor