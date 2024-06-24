Teaser of Gippy Grewal's 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' underlines importance of offering 'ardaas'

Mumbai, June 24 The makers of 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', starring Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated third instalment of the heartwarming family drama on Monday.

The one-minute and 13-second teaser introduces an ensemble cast coming together to offer Ardaas, a heartfelt prayer.

It gives a glimpse into the lives and struggles of the characters, highlighting the burdens they carry.

The narrative exemplifies the importance of offering Ardaas, demonstrating how this act of devotion can provide solutions and solace for many of life's challenges.

The film is written and directed by Gippy Grewal.

Expressing his excitement about the film's teaser, Gippy said: "This film has always been close to my heart, as it was my debut as a writer and director. Coming together with Panorama and Jio Studios has been such a blessing for all of us. It is often said that so many energies get in sync for any film. This collaboration proved to be some sublime energy for us all; we felt it, and the audience will feel it too."

The film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli.

'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija.

It will hit theaters on September 13.

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal is known for his movies such as 'Carry On Jatta', 'Jatt James Bond', 'Faraar', 'Manje Bistre', and 'Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh'.

The actor was last seen in the movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside Hina Khan.

His upcoming projects include 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi', 'Manje Bistre 3', and 'Widow Colony'.

