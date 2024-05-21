Teaser of Hindi horror film 'Munjya' starring Sharvari features CGI actor

Mumbai, May 21 The makers of Sharvari, Mona Singh-starrer 'Munjya' have released an intriguing teaser of the upcoming comedy and horror drama, featuring a computer-generated imagery (CGI) actor.

The one minute 23 seconds-long teaser of the film offers a glimpse into the world of 'Munjya', leaving audiences curious about the titular creature's relentless search for a mysterious 'Munni'. The chilling yet humorous glimpse leaves viewers eager to discover the secrets behind this unique creature and its quest.

The movie revolves around 'Munjya', a rooted myth from Indian belief and cultural system. 'Munjya' can not only talk and move, but also manages to strike fear in the hearts of audiences, adding a unique twist to the genre.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote: "Munnis beware! Aa raha hai #Munjya! Makers of Stree bring to you the perfect blend of comedy and horror to beat the summer heat for GenZ, kids and the whole family! Trailer out in 3 days, watch out."

The film also stars Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, and is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

The trailer will be unveiled on May 24.

'Munjya' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, a Maddock Films Production, and will be released in cinemas on June 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor