Teaser of Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin's show 'Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Story' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Kalki Koechlin and Karan Tacker will be seen sharing screen space in a supernatural thriller 'Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Story'.

The show is touted to be inspired by true events and the life of India's first paranormal investigator, as per the makers.

On Thursday, the teaser of the show was unveiled.

The teaser opens inside one of Gaurav's (Karan Tacker) intense, spine-chilling on-field investigations, capturing the unsettling environment he often found himself in. The atmosphere tightens. With lights flickering, shadows moving in a nervy manner, the teaser gives you goosebumps. The unease builds in the same environments he worked in, recreated from real cases, field journals, and documented experiences that shaped his reputation as an expert in the paranormal community.

The teaser also introduces Irene Venkat (Kalki), a noted journalist and author who once viewed Gaurav's work with sharp skepticism and was determined to expose him but after his sudden and mysterious death at the age of 32, her perspective shifts. Instead of chasing his flaws, she finds herself compelled to understand the man behind the investigations. What "begins as a professional inquiry turns into a personal, layered, and morally complex pursuit, one that becomes the spine of the series as Irene uncovers the truths Gaurav left behind, and the ones that refused to stay buried."

Talking about the show, Karan said "This was one of my most challenging roles, portraying a real person who felt connected with a world beyond human comprehension and, unfortunately, passed away mysteriously. I have to admit, filming his life was extremely emotionally rattling. He was someone who always wanted to be celebrated, and I am glad I could be a part of his narrative in a small way."

Directed by Robbie Grewal, 'Bhay' will be out soon on Amazon MX Player.

